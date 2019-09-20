ZEHRINGER, Sharon Patterson lovingly known as "Nana", of Henrico, Va., died on September 20, three days shy of her 72nd birthday after battling pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith N. Patterson, Sr. and Barbara C. Patterson; her brother Frank Patterson and her Aunt Alta Mae Patterson. She is survived by her husband, Bert Zehringer; her son and his wife, John Brian and Ashley Gulak; her daughters and their husbands Evie and Scott Willis, Christi and Andy Ghiz and Robin and Keith Rude as well as her grandchildren, whom she called "her precious angels", Reagan & Connor Gulak, Maddie & Sophie Willis, Nicholas Ghiz and Ashby Rude, brothers Victor Patterson (Christine), Keith Norman Patterson Jr. and Barry Patterson (Sonya), and sister-in-laws Sandy Patterson, Ellen Spiggle, Jean East and Joyce Zehringer. She leaves behind many other family members and would often say family was her greatest treasure. Sharon worked at Southern States for 21 years in various departments, that's where she met Bert and became "SZN9T". She was thrilled to join Bert in retirement in 2002, and although she seemed to be busier, she never counted it as work to care for her grandchildren, prepare weekly family dinners and help Bert with gardening & managing rental properties. Some of her most enjoyable moments were working crossword puzzles and the jumble every morning with Bert. She also loved the family's weekly summer vacation to the Outer Banks. We will miss her more than all the grains of sand on all the beaches in the world. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy. The funeral service will be held Monday, September 23, at 11 a.m. at Monaghan, with burial to follow at Varina Episcopal Church. In lieu of ?owers, memorial contributions may be made to Lustgarten Foundation 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 (earmark Johns Hopkins Lab). https://www.lustgarten.org/donate/ Memory eternal! Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Sept. 20, 2019