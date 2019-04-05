Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
Shaun Ruddy Obituary
Shaun passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Shaun was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Dr. Ruddy completed undergraduate and medical studies at Yale University, followed by residency in internal medicine at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital of Harvard University.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Rheumatology Research Foundation, 2200 Lake Blvd. NE., Atlanta, Ga.

Dr. Ruddy epitomized the academic physician who, through thoughtful curiosity and a prepared mind, made important contributions to the field of medicine.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 5, 2019
