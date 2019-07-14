Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
View Map
Sheri Schneider Obituary
Sheri passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Sheri was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.

She was a graduate of Henrico High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing, and had a 30-year career as a registered nurse and mental health professional at Anthem.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 American Kidney Foundation 6110 Executive Blvd Rockville, MD 20852 http://www.kidneyfund.org.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019
