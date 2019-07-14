|
Sheri passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Sheri was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
She was a graduate of Henrico High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing, and had a 30-year career as a registered nurse and mental health professional at Anthem.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 American Kidney Foundation 6110 Executive Blvd Rockville, MD 20852 http://www.kidneyfund.org.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019