|
|
Sherman was born on September 15, 1945 and passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
A gathering of family and friends will be held between 6-8pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at J.T. A memorial service will be held the following day, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1pm at Transformation Church RVA, 6000 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA 23234. The family will receive friends and visitors for light refreshments following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pregnancy Support Center Of The Tri-Cities Inc, an organization Sherman held close to his heart and supported for many years.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 11, 2019