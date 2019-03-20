Home

Deaconess Shirley A. Johnson


12/19/1939 - 03/15/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deaconess Shirley A. Johnson Obituary
Deaconess Johnson was born on December 19, 1939 and passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Deaconess Johnson was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

She attended the public schools of Hanover County and graduated from John M. Gandy High School in Ashland, Virginia.

21 Mar 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM Owens Funeral Services (Ashland) 104 Green Chimneys Ct. Ashland, VA 23005 22 Mar 01:00 PM Second Baptist Church (Ruther Glen) 26725 Ruther Glen Rd, Ruther Glen , VA 22546
Published in Owens Funeral Services on Mar. 20, 2019
