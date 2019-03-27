|
|
Shirley Ann Coltes, 87, of Sandston, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. She is happy in Heaven with her mother, father, brothers and sisters who went on before her. Shirley leaves behind her sister, Lou (Bobby); brother, Joe (Susan); and a host of family and friends. She loved children, going to church and singing hymns. Her favorite song was "Jesus Loves Me." In her later years, Shirley loved going to the Hanover Adult Center, where she had many friends. In her 87 years, she touched many lives and will be greatly missed. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 31, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel on Mar. 27, 2019