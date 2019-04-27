Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Signal Hill Memorial Park
Shirley Ann Falwell Owens

Shirley Ann Falwell Owens Obituary
Shirley passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Shirley was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 in Signal Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 27, 2019
