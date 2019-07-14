|
Shirley passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Shirley was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Pine Street Baptist Church, 400 S. Pine St. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Street Baptist Church Building Fund, www.pinestbaptist.com.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019