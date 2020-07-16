1/
Shirley Frith Lovering
1934 - 2020
Shirley Frith Lovering, 86, of Hopewell, Va, passed on July 9, 2020. Born and raised in Chester, Va, she was predeceased by her husband, Le Roy (Lover). She is survived by her children, Gwen (Duck), David (Debbie), and Tammie (Richard), two grandchildren, Jacob (Brandy) and Mary (Steve), five great-grandchildren, Savannah, Conner Man, Camryn, Aspen, and Andersen, special friends Harold, Linda, and Barbara, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her love of family, flowers, birds, adoration of children, and the gift of conversation. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. The family asks that donations be made to Hunt of A Lifetime (huntofalifetime.org) and St. Jude (stjude.org).

Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
July 15, 2020
I met Ms Shirley when I started work at Interstate Inn, she was working at the desk. She was a very loving lady. Always look out for others. The family has my prayers
Marilyn Boone
Coworker
