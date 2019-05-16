Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Shirley Greene Obituary
Shirley was born on April 19, 1949 and passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Shirley was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Memorial services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, May 25th, at 2:00PM with Bro. Richard Garza and Bro. Aubrey Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Saturday, May 25th, from 12:00PM until the hour of service at 2:00PM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice or Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 16, 2019
