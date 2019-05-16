|
Shirley was born on April 19, 1949 and passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Shirley was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Memorial services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, May 25th, at 2:00PM with Bro. Richard Garza and Bro. Aubrey Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Saturday, May 25th, from 12:00PM until the hour of service at 2:00PM.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice or Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 16, 2019