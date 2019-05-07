Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Logan


02/22/1938 - 04/28/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley J. Logan Obituary
Shirley was born on February 22, 1938 and passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Shirley was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., Richmond, Va. 23223, where the family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Riverview Baptist Church, 2604 Idlewood Ave., on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Family Will Receive Friends Sunday, May 05, 2019 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Sunday, May 05, 2019 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Monday, May 06, 2019 1:00 PM Riverview Baptist Church 2604 Idlewood Avenue Richmond, VA 23220 Monday, May 06, 2019 Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1400 S. Randolph St. Richmond, VA 23222 Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Confirm.
Published in Walter J. Manning Funeral Home on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now