Shirley was born on February 22, 1938 and passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Shirley was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., Richmond, Va. 23223, where the family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Riverview Baptist Church, 2604 Idlewood Ave., on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery.
