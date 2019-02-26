|
Shirley passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Shirley was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.
Shirley served four years in the U S Navy aboard the USS Massey DD778, was a past Master of Bellefonte Grange No. 15, and was a present member of Blackstone Lodge No. 79 A F and A M (presently Burke Lodge 147, and raised November 30, 1970, Chesterfield Lodge No. 161).
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone, with visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the services. Interment with military honors will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone.
Memorial donations may be made to the Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P. O. Box 453, Crewe, VA 23930 or to the Crewe Church of the Nazarene, Building Fund, 609 W. Carolina Avenue, Crewe, VA 23930.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Feb. 26, 2019