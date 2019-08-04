|
Shirley was born on November 23, 1937 and passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tennessee on Tuesday, August 6th, at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Gene Parton officiating. Burial will follow at Mallory's Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 5th from 4 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Adoration Hospice at 545 Mainstream, Suite 412, Nashville Tn 37228-1253.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 4, 2019