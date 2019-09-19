|
Shirley was born on August 12, 1935 and passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor Alton Henson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m., an hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. Interment at the Blandford Cemetery at TBD on September 23, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Sept. 19, 2019