Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial Christian Church
295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Christian Church
295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Life Temple Church
Roanoke, VA
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life Temple Church
5745 Airport Road
Roanoke, VA
Shirley Radford Butler


04/19/1938 - 11/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Radford Butler Obituary
Shirley was born on April 19, 1938 and passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to service, in Colonial Christian Church, 295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. An additional service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to service, in New Life Temple Church, 5745 Airport Road, NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24012. Burial to follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Roanoke, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805 or to Colonial Christian Church.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 3, 2019
