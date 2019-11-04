Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Shirley Thomas Yeratt


05/14/1933 - 10/31/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Thomas Yeratt Obituary
Shirley was born on May 14, 1933 and passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

She graduated from Manchester High School and then attended Allentown Bible School in Allentown, Pa. After graduation, she worked for the U.S. Post Office for many years and then for the Defense General Supply Center until she retired.

Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southside Nazarene Church, 6851 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 4, 2019
