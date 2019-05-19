|
|
Sidney passed away in May 2019.
Sidney was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
A proud veteran, he served in the Army during WWII.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. Interment will follow at 2 p.m., Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made to Ramsey Memorial UMC, 5900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 19, 2019