Sophie passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
The family will greet family, friends and others at the visitation, which will be held in the chapel of St. Mary Catholic Church at 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, Va., Friday, September 20, 2019, 12 to 1 p.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park, Richmond, Va. Chapel of Saint Mary Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Road Richmond VA 23229 Mass of Christian Burial Chapel of Saint Mary Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Road Richmond VA Greenwood Memorial Gardens 12609 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23238 Saint Mary Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Road Richmond, Virginia 23229 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sophie's name.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 19, 2019