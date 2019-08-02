|
|
Stanley was born on July 25, 1935 and passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
He attended Benedictine High School, Thomas Jefferson High School and Richmond College.
The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a prayer service will start at 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Prayer Service Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Mass of Christian Burial Cathedral of The Sacred Heart 823 Cathedral Place Richmond VA 23220 Interment Will Follow Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220 Bon Secours Healthcare Foundation, Children's Care Fund 5008 Monument Ave Richmond, Virginia 23230 or a .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bon Secours Healthcare Foundation, Children's Care Fund, 5008 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230 (www.bsvaf.org) or a .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 2, 2019