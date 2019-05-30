|
|
Stella passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Stella was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, followed by a funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Va. 23223. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Va. 23322. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmont United Methodist Church or the Masonic Home Endowment Fund. The Family will Receive Friends Masonic Home of Virginia 500 Masonic Lane Richmond VA 23223 Masonic Home Of Virginia 500 Masonic Lane Richmond VA 23223 Chesapeake Memorial Gardens 524 Cedar Road Chesapeake VA 23322 Belmont United Methodist Church 3510 Broad Rock Blvd. Richmond, VA , 23234 (804) 275-6336 https://www.belmontumcrichmond.org/ Masonic Home of Virginia Endowment Fund 500 Masonic Lane Henrico, VA 23223 (804) 222-1694 https://www.mahova.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 30, 2019