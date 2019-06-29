"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Services
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
Stella Williams Obituary
Stella passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Stella was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, from 6 pm to 8pm at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, Va. A service will be held Wednesday, July 3, at 10am at Morrissett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Branch's Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Branch's Baptist Church Cemetery Fund; 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., N. Chesterfield, VA, 23234.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 29, 2019
