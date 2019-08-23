|
Stephen was born on February 25, 1943 and passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
He attended Moses Brown School and Providence Country Day (PCD) School, graduating from PCD in 1961.
Upon graduating from West Point in June 1965, Steve was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant Infantry Officer in the Army.
There will be a memorial service and celebration of Steve's life at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Salisbury Presbyterian Church, 13621 West Salisbury Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23113, followed by a reception at Salisbury Country Club, 13620 West Salisbury Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23113. Memorial Service and Celebration of Steve's Life Salisbury Presbyterian Church 13621 W Salisbury Rd Midlothian VA 23113 Reception to Follow Salisbury Country Club 13620 W Salisbury Road Midlothian VA 23113 YMCA of Greater Richmond 2244 John Rolfe Parkway Richmond, , 23233 (804) 368-8767 www.ymcarichmond.org American Huey 369 Museum 209 South Broadway Peru, Indiana 46970 Or a .
