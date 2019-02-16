"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Shady Grove United Methodist Church
Stephen Domenick D'Adamo Obituary
D'Adamo, Sr, Stephen Domenick  69, of Mechanicsville, beloved husband of Virginia (Clarke) D'Adamo, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, following a short battle with cancer.  He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Massie D'Adamo.  He is survived by his father, Domenick D'Adamo, Jr. of Richmond; sisters, Shirley (John) Packett of Henrico and Rosemary (Edward) Jones of Richmond; children, Nikki (Phil) D'Adamo-Damery of Mechanicsville, Steve (Erin) D'Adamo, Jr. of Mechanicsville, and Jessica (Jess Moore) D'Adamo of Morrisville, VT; grandchildren, Christopher and Carson D'Adamo, and Iris, Anais, and Juno D'Adamo-Damery; mother-in-law, Shirley Goodman Clarke of Sandston; as well as, numerous nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, February 20th from 4 – 8 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy. Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Thursday, February 21st  at Shady Grove United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or .
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Feb. 16, 2019
