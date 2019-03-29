|
Stephen was born on August 12, 1950 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Stephen was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Stephen earned his Associates Degree from Berkshire Community College, he served his country in the United States Navy for five years and worked in the pulp and paper industry for over 45 years.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Gibson Barry; daughter, Heather Lis Barry, of Indianapolis; son, Jason Kyle Barry and granddaughter, Tula Isabelle Barry of Richmond; father, Sherwood Lee Barry, of Pittsfield, MA; sisters, Michelle Worth and Sandra Barry; brother, Dennis Barry and several nieces and nephews Memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice & Palliative Care, 8580 Magellan Pkwy. Ste. 200 Richmond, VA 23227.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 29, 2019