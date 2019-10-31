|
|
Sterling was born on May 22, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 31, 2019