J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
616 Boydton Plank Rd North
Dinwiddie, VA
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
6616 Boydton Plank Rd North
Dinwiddie, VA
Sterling Edward Edmonds


05/22/1937 - 10/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sterling Edward Edmonds Obituary
Sterling was born on May 22, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 31, 2019
