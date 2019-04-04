|
Mr. Montague was born on January 2, 1944 and passed away in March 2019.
Mr. Montague was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Born in South Hill, VA in 1944, he was a high school quarterback, a Bronze Star Army Captain who bravely served his country in Vietnam, and later a passionate real estate developer throughout Virginia.
A memorial service was held Saturday, January 5, 2019, 1 p.m. at Bethel Regular Baptist Church, 1130 Towlston Rd, Great Falls. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the s or the Dementia Society of America.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Apr. 4, 2019