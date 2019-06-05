Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
3512 Virginia Street
Hopewell, VA
Steven Scott Belcher


04/30/1971 - 06/02/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Scott Belcher Obituary
Steven was born on April 30, 1971 and passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Steven was a resident of Dinwiddie, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3512 Virginia Street, Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will follow at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lines for Life, 5100 SW Macadam Avenue, Portland, OR 97239.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 5, 2019
