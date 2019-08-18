Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Virginia Veterans cemetery
Amelia, VA
Storal Willis

Storal Willis Obituary
Storal passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

He served in Navy and Army during World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War and was retired from Fort Monroe as MSG E8.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 11:30 am Wednesday August 21 2019 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, Va 23832, where services will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at 2:00pm in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 18, 2019
