Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Stuart B. White


12/01/1931 - 03/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Stuart B. White Obituary
Dr. White was born on December 1, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Dr. White was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 7, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church Street, Blackstone, VA 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Please keep my message private American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P. O. Box 483, Crewe, VA 23930 or to the Blackstone Police Department, 101 W. Elm Street, Blackstone, VA 23824.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
Download Now