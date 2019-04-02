|
|
Dr. White was born on December 1, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Dr. White was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 7, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church Street, Blackstone, VA 23824.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P. O. Box 483, Crewe, VA 23930 or to the Blackstone Police Department, 101 W. Elm Street, Blackstone, VA 23824.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Apr. 2, 2019