Stuart was born on March 7, 1940 and passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Stuart attended JH Rose High School, Peace College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road, Richmond, Va.
