|
|
Dr. Martin passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Dr. Martin was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Stuart graduated from Hermitage High School, William and Mary and Medical College of Virginia (MCV).
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Services will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 800-805-5856 www.stjude.org/contact 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75231 The 's mission is to reduce disability and death from cardiovascular disease and stroke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, St. Mark's Episcopal or the .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 25, 2019