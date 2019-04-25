Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Stuart Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Stuart Martin Obituary
Dr. Martin passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Dr. Martin was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Stuart graduated from Hermitage High School, William and Mary and Medical College of Virginia (MCV).

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Services will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 800-805-5856 www.stjude.org/contact 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75231 The 's mission is to reduce disability and death from cardiovascular disease and stroke.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, St. Mark's Episcopal or the .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now