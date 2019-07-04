Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adairville Baptist Church
327 W Gallatin St
Adairville, KY 42202
(270) 539-6696
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adairville Baptist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Adairville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Adairville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Lynn Robertson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sue Lynn Robertson Obituary
Sue was born on December 13, 1940 and passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Sue was a resident of Adairville, Kentucky at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Adairville Baptist Church with Brother Carl Freudenthal officiating. Burial will follow in the Whippoorwill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00pm and again on Saturday from 11:00am - 12:00pm.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.