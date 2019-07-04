|
|
Sue was born on December 13, 1940 and passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Sue was a resident of Adairville, Kentucky at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Adairville Baptist Church with Brother Carl Freudenthal officiating. Burial will follow in the Whippoorwill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00pm and again on Saturday from 11:00am - 12:00pm.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 4, 2019