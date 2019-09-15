Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
activities auditorium, Imperial Plaza
1717 Bellevue Avenue
Richmond, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Foy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Foy


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Foy Obituary
Susan was born on March 22, 1942 and passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

She grew up in Richmond and graduated from St. Catherine's School.

A service of remembrance for friends and neighbors will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. in the activities auditorium, Imperial Plaza, 1717 Bellevue Avenue, Richmond, Va. Imperial Plaza 1719 Bellevue Ave. Richmond VA 23227 St. Catherine's School Foundation 6001 Grove Avenue Richmond, VA 23226.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.