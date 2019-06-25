Home

Susan Lawrence


03/01/1924 - 06/22/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Lawrence Obituary
Susan was born on March 1, 1924 and passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Susan was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

She was an incredibly intelligent woman, graduating as Valedictorian of Handley High School in Winchester, Virginia in 1942 and with her Ph.B. (1944) and M.A. (1947) from University of Chicago.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230. A memorial service will follow on Monday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Virginia 23220.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you enjoy a day volunteering in service to others or that you donate to St. James's Children's Center (www.stjchildrenscenter.org), 1205 W. Franklin Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220.
