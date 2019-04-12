Sybil Harris Lee of Richmond passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. Sybil was born July 9, 1925, the youngest of nine children. She was the last surviving sibling. She was the widow of Harold A. Lee. She is survived by her two sons, James B. Lee and his wife Charlene and Jerry D. Lee and his wife Lori; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much. Sybil was a long time member of Ridge Baptist Church and attended regularly until her health prevented it. She worked many years for Lafayette Pharmacies and then Blue Cross-Blue Shield from which she retired. Sybil loved her family. She was a great wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend to many. She was a quiet, kind woman and she will be truly missed. Her remains rest at the Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Road, where the family will receive friends on Monday April 22, 2019 from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held the following day in the chapel at 10 AM. There will be a private interment at Westhampton Memorial Park. Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary