"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
(804) 794-1000
For more information about
Sylvia Ognelodh
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Ognelodh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Annie Ognelodh


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvia Annie Ognelodh Obituary
Sylvia Annie Ognelodh, 94, of North Chesterfield, passed away on March 15, 2019. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend who loved life. She is predeceased by her husband, Cyril Ognelodh; granddaughter, Alanna Ognelodh; and great-grandson, Joshua Barrett. She is survived by her children Dr. Franklin and wife Edriene, Orcile and husband William, Harold and Marilyn; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 10-12 PM at Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA 23113, where a funeral service will be held at 12 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
Download Now