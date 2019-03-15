|
|
Sylvia Annie Ognelodh, 94, of North Chesterfield, passed away on March 15, 2019. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend who loved life. She is predeceased by her husband, Cyril Ognelodh; granddaughter, Alanna Ognelodh; and great-grandson, Joshua Barrett. She is survived by her children Dr. Franklin and wife Edriene, Orcile and husband William, Harold and Marilyn; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 10-12 PM at Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA 23113, where a funeral service will be held at 12 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Mar. 15, 2019