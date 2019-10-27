|
|
Sylvia passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home with interment to immediately follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church Food Bank, 5900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, VA 23224 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp. Date & Time: Venue: Date & Time: Venue: Photo Gallery Not Available No Videos Choose a Candle (804) 275-7828 [email protected] Call Now Button.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Oct. 27, 2019