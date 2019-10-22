Home

Tally S. Fox


01/18/1926 - 10/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tally S. Fox Obituary
Tally was born on January 18, 1926 and passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

He was born in Ravenel, S.C., on January 18, 1926, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and graduated from Clemson University in 1948.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., followed by entombment in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Henrico, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 22, 2019
