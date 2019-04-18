|
|
Tamara passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Tamara was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
She graduated from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia where she received a BA in Art History.
Flowers are warmly accepted; alternatively, donations may be made to the B.W. Haynes, Jr. Professorship in General and Trauma Surgery c/o The MCV Foundation, PO Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298, or the SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 18, 2019