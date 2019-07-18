|
|
Tatiana passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Tatiana was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235 The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Mausoleum at Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220 St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church 2700 Dolfield Dr. Richmond, VA 23235 804 272-2948.
The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 18, 2019