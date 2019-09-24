Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Tatum Abernathy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tatum Layne Abernathy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tatum Layne Abernathy Obituary
Tatum passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM, Monday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Burkeville Baptist Church, 222 Agnew St., Burkeville, VA 23922. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Noah's Children, 5855 Bremo Rd., Ste. 409, Richmond, VA 23226.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
Download Now