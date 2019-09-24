|
Tatum passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM, Monday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Burkeville Baptist Church, 222 Agnew St., Burkeville, VA 23922.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Noah's Children, 5855 Bremo Rd., Ste. 409, Richmond, VA 23226.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Sept. 24, 2019