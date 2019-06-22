Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
View Map
Teresa Ann Kearney Obituary
Teresa was born on October 8, 1932 and passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Teresa was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. A private interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1622 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, VA 23228 in memory of Mrs. Teresa Kearney.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 22, 2019
