Teresa passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Teresa was a resident of Chesterfield County, Virginia at the time of passing.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Harrowgate Worship Center located at 13811 Harrowgate Road, Chester, Virginia at 2 p.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to make a charitable donation in her memory to the , https://www.kidney.org/support
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 14, 2019