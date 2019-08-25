"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
View Map
Teresa Toney Stanley Obituary
Teresa passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 pm at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral service will be held Friday 1 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Chesterfield County Humane Society 9300 Public Works Ed., Chesterfield, VA, 23832 http://www.chesterfieldhumane.org.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Aug. 25, 2019
