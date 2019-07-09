|
Terrell was born on April 29, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Terrell was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Terry grew up in Chase City, Virginia and graduated from Bluestone High School.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 10, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held Thursday, July 11, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Interment to Follow Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222 Trinity Christian Church 8469 Atlee Rd Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116 (804) 746-4838 www.trinityccdoc.com PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 (877) 832-6997 www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ donate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Trinity Christian Church, 8469 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or a .
