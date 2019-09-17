Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Terry Lee Haney


10/20/1947 - 09/13/2019
Terry Lee Haney Obituary
Terry was born on October 20, 1947 and passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.

At the age of 19, Terry joined the United States Air Force where he served as a Nuclear-Weapons Specialist during the Vietnam war.

The family will receive friends from 10 am until 11am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. where services will begin at 11am. Interment will follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 17, 2019
