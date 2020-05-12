|
|
Thelma Hall Santoni, 82, of Prince George went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Braxton Hall and Agnes Butler Hall. Thelma is also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Santoni; daughter, Melody Santoni and her loving husband Victor Santoni, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Santoni-Bell and son, Victor Santoni, Jr. There will be a private graveside service on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Prince George. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on May 12, 2020