Thelma Ivey Collins, 98, of Hopewell, VA passed away peacefully Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin A. Ivey and Essie Hayes Ivey; daughter, Mary Helen Collins; husband, Legrant Collins; two brothers, Dr. Joseph B. Ivey and Reuben A. Ivey; and two sisters, Margaret Ivey and Sarah Ivey. Thelma resided for many years in her home at 2709 Bermuda Ave, Chester, VA. She was a member and elder at Rivermont Presbyterian Church where she lovingly served as choir director, pianist and Sunday school teacher. She was very active in the community through the Womens Club. Thelma volunteered her time with hospice and the Red Cross and served as Chair Director for many years. She was a hairdresser, stylist and beautician for more than 50 years. Her love of the Lord, serving others and spending time with friends sustained her throughout her life. Music and dance brought her much joy. Thelma is survived by her niece, Sandra Ivey Harrell; nephew, Joseph B. Ivey, Jr.; and two nieces by marriage, Sandi Sykes and Cathy G. Davis. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Rivermont Presbyterian Church, 2021 E. Hundred Rd., Chester, VA 23836. Interment will take place at Appomattox Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will begin back at the church at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rivermont Presbyterian Church. The family is being served by Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gould Chapel. Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Sept. 15, 2019