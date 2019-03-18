|
|
Theodore Roosevelt "Butch" Napier, 88, of Doswell, a loving husband, father, and papa, finished his earthly journey on March 18, 2019 and has gone to receive his heavenly reward. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Emma Napier. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Phyllis; children, Alice Boyd (David), Rose Parrish, Dennis Napier, and Wade Napier (Barbara); 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Albert Wade "Buddy" Napier, Horace "John" Napier (Faye), Patricia Bryant (Richard), and Betty Bacon (John); and other loving family members. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on March 20, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave, Ashland, VA 23005.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland on Mar. 18, 2019